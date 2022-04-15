Orange County Public Schools to open five new campuses in August

Orange County Public Schools has announced plans to open five new schools in August.

Hamlin Elementary School, Hamlin Middle School, and Panther Lake Elementary will open in Winter Garden, Kelly Park K-8 School will open in Apopka, and Stonewyck Elementary will open in Orlando.

The names were proposed by families who live in the new districts.

The new schools are being added to ease overcrowding at neighboring campuses, some of which are currently over capacity by hundreds of students.

With the addition of the five new facilities, there will be 210 Orange County Public Schools campuses in the district.