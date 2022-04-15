© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Orange County Public Schools to open five new campuses in August

By Radio Intern
Published April 15, 2022 at 10:59 AM EDT
Photo: Pixabay
Photo: Pixabay

Orange County Public Schools has announced plans to open five new schools in August.

Hamlin Elementary School, Hamlin Middle School, and Panther Lake Elementary will open in Winter Garden, Kelly Park K-8 School will open in Apopka, and Stonewyck Elementary will open in Orlando. 

The names were proposed by families who live in the new districts.

The new schools are being added to ease overcrowding at neighboring campuses, some of which are currently over capacity by hundreds of students.

With the addition of the five new facilities, there will be 210 Orange County Public Schools campuses in the district.

Tags
Central Florida NewsCentral FloridaOrlandoschoolsOrange County Public SchoolsapopkaWinter GardenEducation
Radio Intern
See stories by Radio Intern
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details