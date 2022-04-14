© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

New report: opioid overdoses at historic highs

By Amy Green
Published April 14, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT
oxycodone-pills-a-federal-jury-in-ohio-on-tuesday-found-major-pharmacy-chains-liable-for-helping-to-fuel-the-opioid-crisis
Getty Images
/
Horizontal photo of five white pills of oxycodone on a light green background. Pills are positioned towards the top of the photo.

A new report says that opioid overdoses are at historic highs in central Florida. 

The primary culprit is fentanyl. 

The report from Project Opioid says that overdose deaths in Florida have increased by 190% since 2015, although the rate slowed some between 2020 and 2021. 

The data show that prescription opioids are NOT responsible for the increase. In central Florida, prescribing is way down. Here’s Kendall Cortelyou-Ward of Project Opioid.  

“The vast majority of that is because of illicit fentanyl being put really into all our illegal drugs in our community. Eighty percent of the drug overdose deaths were attributable to fentanyl, most often combined with cocaine, methamphetamines.” 

The report calls for better access to naloxone, a drug that can reverse an overdose. The report also calls for more education warning about fentanyl and illicit drug use. 

Tags
Central Florida Newsopioid
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details