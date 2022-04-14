© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
As OUC winds down coal, clean energy advocates call on EPA for stronger regulations

By Amy Green
Published April 14, 2022 at 2:00 AM EDT
The cooling towers at the Stanton Energy Center, a coal-fired power plant, are seen behind a home in Orlando. Photo courtesy NPR
Local elected leaders and environmental advocates are calling on the Biden administration to strengthen regulations on fossil fuel-based power plants like the Stanton Energy Center. 

They say the regulations on the toxic legacy of coal ash do not go far enough. 

Coal ash is the waste that remains after coal is burned for electricity. The Environmental Protection Agency in January announced new steps for addressing the toxic waste.

Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, says the EPA should do more to prevent air and water pollution that is associated with cancer and other ailments.   

“Because even if you’re meeting standards, if there are people struggling with air quality issues, or if there are people experiencing unsanitary water issues, then that’s on us as government officials to change the standards.” 

The Orlando Utilities Commission plans to wind down coal-based power production at Stanton by 2027. OUC says the coal ash is safe for the neighborhoods surrounding the power plant.  

Susannah Randolph of the Sierra Club says the regulations are not enough. 

“The EPA can help ensure that while we wait for OUC to cease the pollution altogether, our community can rely on protection from these important federal rules.” 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
