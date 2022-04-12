More than 10,000 volunteers are still needed to staff the Special Olympics in Orlando in June

The Special Olympics are coming to Orlando the second week of June and more than 10,000 volunteers are still needed to help staff the games.





Volunteers at this year’s Special Olympics in Orlando will provide transportation for athletes along with stocking snacks and water.

Operations Director Jeanne Ford says over 10,000 volunteers are still needed to fill more than 28,000 shifts. Ford says there are few requirements to participate.

“So volunteers need to be a minimum of 15 years old. So it's a great opportunity for students who are looking to earn community service hours. And we ask volunteers if they possibly can to volunteer a minimum of two shifts and come out and join us.”

Ford says along with high school and college students, there's a crucial need for medical professionals to give of their time.

"We could use volunteers to help us with healthy athletes experience, as well as sideline medical and medical services. So any medical and healthcare people out there who would like to donate their time and talent, and it's also a great learning opportunity because Special Olympics Inc. is the number one provider of health screenings for people with disabilities."

Anyone interested in volunteering should sign up by May 1st on the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games website.