City of Orlando Summer Youth Employment Program expands to serve more than 300 teens

Orlando will expand its city-wide summer youth employment program this summer.





The summer youth employment program in partnership with CareerSource Central Florida offers 15- to 19-year-olds jobs at local businesses.

These jobs provide an hourly salary, along with career readiness and financial literacy training. Mayor Buddy Dyer says this year teens from all across the city, not just Orlando’s children’s zones, can apply.

“More importantly it gives them a sense of having a work ethic and responsibility and commitment and learning to show up on time and do a task and do it well because I always tell people, whatever job you have, no matter how menial it may seem, it gives you an opportunity to do something well. And people may notice you doing something well and give you that next opportunity after the first opportunity.”

Commissioner Regina Hill says she’s hoping more employers also sign up.

“It could be an individual photographer or videographer that might need some youth to intern and what our hope is to match these kids up with their career paths. So we're going to be as we speak with the youth throughout the city of Orlando, each one of the districts have job fairs that's going on to find out what is it that they want to do in the future.”

The goal is to employ more than 300 teens through the program this summer. To apply, click on the link.