Scotland's government has success solving generations of deforestation

Published April 11, 2022 at 5:57 AM EDT

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. A century ago, Scotland had a problem. After generations of deforestation, only 6% of the Highlands were covered in trees. So the government decided to turn over a new leaf by planting more native plant species and managing woodlands more sustainably. So far, it's working. The U.K. paper The Statesman says 18% of Scotland is now forested land, a level not seen in nearly a thousand years. Seems like branching out really got them to the root of the problem. It's still MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

