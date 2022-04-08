© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Ramadan Kareem: Istanbul Cultural Center holds interfaith iftar Friday night

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 8, 2022 at 7:51 AM EDT
It’s officially a week into the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and a cultural center in Casselberry is inviting the community to an interfaith iftar tonight. Iftar is the meal used to break the all-day fast.

During the month of Ramadan, Muslims begin fasting from food and water daily at sunup lasting until dusk. 

Families break the fast with a meal called iftar which usually begins by drinking water and eating dates and is followed by other traditional dishes and sweet treats. 

The Istanbul Cultural Center is opening its doors tonight to share their iftar with community members of all faiths.

The goal is to encourage people of different religions to talk and form friendships that will foster a greater understanding and respect for all residents.

The event begins at 7 pm and all participants must RSVP ahead of time. Anyone who is unvaccinated, will be asked to wear a face mask.

Want to learn more about Ramadan? Click the link here.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
