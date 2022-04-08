© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Osceola County Schools might ban these four books from school libraries. Some of them are YA classics.

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 8, 2022 at 8:09 AM EDT
Photo: Pixabay
Photo: Pixabay

Osceola County Public Schools will ask school board members to review several books to determine whether they should remain in school libraries. This move comes as books are being banned and censored from school libraries throughout the country. 

Superintendent Debra Pace has asked the school board to review four titles, to determine whether they will be allowed to stay in school libraries in the district.

They include, Out of Darkness, Me, Earl, and the Dying Girl, All Boys Aren’t Blue, and Looking for Alaska.

All four coming-of-age novels have been challenged throughout the country because of their use of profanity and what some people consider to be sexually explicit scenes. 

Families can also select whether their child has unlimited, limited or no access to library collections on a new online form available on the district website and books in school libraries and classrooms with “mature content” will be labeled as such. 

The move comes after Orange and Volusia County Schools removed books like Gender Queer from library shelves earlier in the school year.

Tags
Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details