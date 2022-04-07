© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
DeSantis signs bill reducing level of nursing care required in Florida nursing homes

By Joe Byrnes
Published April 7, 2022 at 12:11 PM EDT
Gov. Ron DeSantis, shown at a press conference Wednesday, later signed a bill reducing the requirements for certified nursing assistants in Florida nursing homes. Image: DeSantis via Facebook

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a bill reducing the level of the nursing care required in Florida's nursing homes.

HB 1239 was sponsored by Republican Rep. Lauren Melo of Naples. It cuts the requirement for certified nursing assistants by 20 percent.

DeSantis signed it without fanfare as one of 42 bills approved Wednesday afternoon.

The nursing home industry had sought the reduction in standards, saying it needs flexibility in the face of staffing shortages.

But the CNAs themselves and advocates for seniors, like AARP, pressed DeSantis to veto the bill.

On Thursday, AARP Florida State Director Jeff Johnson blasted the decision as hurting nursing home residents. He urged Floridians to, quote, "do whatever it takes to keep your loved ones out of Florida’s nursing homes."

Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
