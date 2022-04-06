© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

New office in the Orlando Police Department aims to improve transparency, equity in policing

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 6, 2022 at 11:41 AM EDT
Photo: Pixabay
Photo: Pixabay

Starting this summer, there will be a new office in the Orlando Police Department. Its mission is to improve public transparency and equity when it comes to policing. 

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and the City Council approved the creation of the Office of Constitutional Policing earlier this week. 

The office will implement recommendations aimed at improving public transparency and equity in policing within the department. 

Those best practices come from community members and a team of experts in the two years following citywide protests after the murder of George Floyd. 

Staff assigned to the office’s two units will audit body camera footage for compliance with state and national standards and collect other data on the use of excessive force.

The office will open June 1st. 

Tags
Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details