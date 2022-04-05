© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Attorney Crump on Tyre Sampson's death: "Other than George Floyd’s tragic torture video, I think this is the worst tragedy captured on video that I’ve ever seen."

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 5, 2022 at 7:59 AM EDT
Ben Crump. Photo: AP
Getty Images
/
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JUNE 03: Attorney Ben Crump speaks during a press conference at the site where George Floyd was killed on June 3, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Crump was called for the arrest and prosecution of all four officers involved in George Floyd's death. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Attorney Ben Crump along with a team of investigators hired to inspect the Orlando FreeFall visited ICON Park Tuesday, weeks after 14-year-old Tyre Sampson fell from the ride to his death.

Crump along with lawyer Bob Hilliard are representing Sampson’s family. 

The civil rights attorney, who represented Trayvon Martin and George Floyd's families among others, had this to say about the video showing the teen’s death:

“Other than George Floyd’s tragic torture video, I think this is the worst tragedy captured on video that I’ve ever seen.”

Crump says the teen who his office describes as a straight A student and football player shouldn't have died that night.

“We think this was completely preventable. We're doing a thorough investigation of this tragic killing.”

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has also hired investigators who are working to determine why Sampson fell from the ride that night.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
