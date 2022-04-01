RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. The nation's oldest active National Park ranger is hanging up her hat. One-hundred-year-old Betty Reid Soskin is retiring from the Rosie the Riveter World War II Home Front Park in Richmond, Calif. She spent more than 15 years there honoring women of color who worked in wartime factories and telling her own story as a Black woman during the war. She says sharing history has brought meaning to her later years. And at 100 years old, I for one think she's entitled to a heck of a retirement party.