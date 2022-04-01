© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Singer cancels concert to watch Duke and North Carolina in the NCAA Final Four

Published April 1, 2022 at 5:45 AM EDT

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "CAROLINA")

ERIC CHURCH: (Singing) There's a cabin in a valley...

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Tomorrow, bitter rivals Duke and North Carolina face off in the NCAA Final Four for the first time. Now, if you're a die-hard Tar Heels fan like country singer Eric Church, you are not missing that game for anything, not even for his own concert. Church canceled his sold-out show in San Antonio, then told his fans why. Ticket holders get their money back, but the backlash has been fierce. Now, note to NPR management - if Cal State Northridge ever gets to the Final Four, count me out of this show that week. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

