© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida, 20 other states sue Biden administration over face mask mandate on public transporation

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 29, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT
Gov. Ron DeSantis. Photo: Danielle Prieur
Gov. Ron DeSantis. Photo: Danielle Prieur

Florida is suing the Biden administration over a federal mask mandate on airplanes and other modes of public transportation.

Just a few weeks ago, the TSA extended its mask mandate through April 18th. 

Now Florida, along with 20 other states, is suing the Biden administration to overturn the mask requirement on public transportation and in transportation hubs.

Gov. Ron DeSantis says the problem with the mandate is that it is unequally applied and it’s left up to employees like flight attendants to enforce. 

“If you have somebody sitting in the window seat and they’re nibbling on peanuts for two and a half hours. They can have their mask down. You have the person in the middle seat that is not eating, if they just wanted to read a magazine without a mask then somehow that would be a big problem.”

DeSantis says it's time to turnback these restrictions as more public places including schools throughout the country no longer require facial coverings.

“I think most people thought this would go the way of the buffalo. But you have an extension. Then you have Fauci coming out saying they may need to impose additional restrictions in the future. And we need to let people live their life.”

The current mask mandate was extended just weeks ago based on CDC guidance. It will end April 18th as long as COVID cases continue to trend downward in the US.

Tags
Central Florida NewsHealth
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details