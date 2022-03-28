© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Want to help pick the next Orange County Public Schools superintendent? Take the district's survey through April

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 28, 2022 at 2:30 AM EDT
Photo: Pixabay
Photo: Pixabay

Parents, teachers and community stakeholders can now offer their feedback during the Orange County Public Schools superintendent search through an online survey. The survey is available on the OCPS website. 

The online survey asks Orange County Public Schools parents, teachers, and stakeholders to rank the qualities that are most important in the next superintendent. 

Those include the experience and training the new leader would need to protect student social and emotional well-being, maintain a dedicated and high-quality team and foster a positive climate and safe environment. 

The survey will close April 8th, with paper surveys available on some school campuses. Then responses will be collated and reported to the school board by April 12th.

A summary of responses will also be posted on the OCPS website.

The goal of the survey, along with open house events with community members, is to help the school board choose outgoing superintendent Barbara Jenkins’ replacement by mid-July. Jenkins announced her retirement earlier this year.

Tags
Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details