© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Volusia County Schools Superintendent Dr. Scott Fritz won't renew his contract in December

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 28, 2022 at 8:34 AM EDT
Photo: Pixabay
Photo: Pixabay

Volusia County Schools Superintendent Dr. Scott Fritz has announced he will be leaving his post at the end of the year. 

Scott Fritz has led the district since December 2019, and his three-year contract was supposed to expire this December. 

But in an email to staff on Monday, Fritz says he will not extend his contract. 

He calls his time with the district, “the greatest experience” in his three decades in public schools despite the challenges of the COVID pandemic. 

The school board debated whether to extend Fritz’s contract for another three years last month, ultimately ratifying it just a week ago. 

At that meeting, members of the staff and the public offered mixed reviews of his performance. 

Tags
Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details