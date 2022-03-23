© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Warm weather boosts manatees, prompts wind-down of supplemental lettuce

By Amy Green
Published March 23, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT
Wildlife agencies offered lettuce to starving manatees in the Indian River Lagoon. Photo courtesy the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
Wildlife agencies say they are winding down a program to provide supplemental lettuce for starving manatees in the Indian River Lagoon. 

The program will be discontinued in about two weeks.

By then some 200,000 pounds of lettuce will have been provided at a Cape Canaveral power plant, where the cold-sensitive manatees gather for warmth during the winter. 

The wildlife agencies began offering the lettuce in December, according to Scott Calleson of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

“Once the animals started eating on site on Jan. 20, from that date forward they’ve eaten virtually every scrap we’ve put out.” 

Calleson now says the weather is warming, which means the manatees are looking elsewhere for food. 

He says the wildlife agencies will continue to monitor the manatees after ending the program. The agencies have not ruled out providing the lettuce again next winter. 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
