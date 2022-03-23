Public invited to give feedback on the next Orange County Public Schools superintendent at series of forums

Orange County Public Schools will hold seven community forums to get the public’s feedback as part of the search process for a new superintendent. The next forum will be held Wednesday at 6 pm at Edgewater High School.

The first forum was held Tuesday, with more planned tonight along with Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

A final forum will be held on April 5th.

The goal is to solicit the public’s feedback on what schools are doing well, what needs to be improved, and what the community is looking for in the next superintendent.

Anyone is welcome to attend these open houses in person or to stream the meetings virtually on OCPS’ website.

Parents, teachers and district stakeholders can also provide feedback using an online survey available from March 28th through April 8th.

The plan is to approve a replacement for outgoing Superintendent Barbara Jenkins by mid-July ahead of the new school year.

