Fishkind Conversations: How inflation and interest rates affect Central Florida

The Federal Reserve has announced it will raise interest rates to try to tamp down inflation.

Right now, consumer prices are up by nearly eight percent and gas prices have approached all-time highs.

Economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind tells WMFE’s Nicole Darden Creston about how the change by the Fed will impact Central Florida.

He starts with a look at the impact of inflation on family budgets.

