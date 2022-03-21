Listen in: Jasmine McMillion will be in DC for Kentanji Brown Jackson's confirmation hearings. She says it's a "moment of hope"

Confirmation hearings for Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Biden’s Supreme Court nominee begin Monday in the U.S. Senate.

If confirmed, Brown Jackson will be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court of the United States. She would replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.

WMFE’s Danielle Prieur spoke with FAMU Law student Jasmine McMillion about what this moment means. McMillion and ten of her classmates are traveling to DC for the hearings.



Interview excerpts

On how the students will support Brown Jackson

"Once we're in DC, we will organize and walk to Capitol, the Capitol building, and then on the steps, we will greet her congratulate her, we will even sign a petition to give to the Senate committee to show them that we are backing her up."



On the significance of this moment in US history

"It gives me a role model to look up to and in constitutional law in law school, we're constantly reading pages and pages and pages of judges, the Supreme Court judges' opinions, and now it's exciting to see a Black woman on the Supreme Court and her view, and how the law will change."



On what (and who) she's most looking forward to seeing in DC

"I love the Lincoln Memorial. I just literally love it. And so I'm excited to see that. And I'm excited to see Attorney Jackson. I really am, I just want to congratulate her. This is just such a, you know, pivotal moment in American history."