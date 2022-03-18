Florida DOH addressed 'compliance issues' before Dr. Pino could return as Orange County's health officer

The Florida Department of Health issued a Corrective Action Plan for Orange County health officer Dr. Raul Pino before he could return to work.

Department spokesman Jeremy Redfern said in an email the plan addresses "compliance issues with department policy."

Pino was placed on leave in January following an email he sent to staff members urging them to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

It cited statistics on how many employees were not fully vaccinated.

Pino signed the six-month corrective plan last Friday. It requires that he work with his staff to stop managers from accessing employee health data without a "business need."

The state has assigned the Pinellas County health officer as his mentor.

Also, Pino must participate in cultural sensitivity training and meet weekly with a state administrator to discuss operational communications.

And any email to all employees will have to be reviewed beforehand.