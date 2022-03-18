© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida DOH addressed 'compliance issues' before Dr. Pino could return as Orange County's health officer

By Joe Byrnes
Published March 18, 2022 at 1:52 PM EDT
Orange County health officer Dr. Raul Pino is shown speaking during a press briefing in 2021. Image: Orange County video
Orange County health officer Dr. Raul Pino is shown speaking during a press briefing in 2021. Image: Orange County video

The Florida Department of Health issued a Corrective Action Plan for Orange County health officer Dr. Raul Pino before he could return to work.

Department spokesman Jeremy Redfern said in an email the plan addresses "compliance issues with department policy."

Pino was placed on leave in January following an email he sent to staff members urging them to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

It cited statistics on how many employees were not fully vaccinated.

Pino signed the six-month corrective plan last Friday. It requires that he work with his staff to stop managers from accessing employee health data without a "business need."

The state has assigned the Pinellas County health officer as his mentor.

Also, Pino must participate in cultural sensitivity training and meet weekly with a state administrator to discuss operational communications.

And any email to all employees will have to be reviewed beforehand.

Tags
Raul PinoCentral Florida News
Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
See stories by Joe Byrnes
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details