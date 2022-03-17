© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Gov. DeSantis promises more money to schools to help close COVID achievement gaps

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 17, 2022 at 2:30 AM EDT
Photo: Pixabay
Photo: Pixabay

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced $289 million additional dollars for schools to help them close achievement gaps incurred during the COVID pandemic. 

The money will support a number of initiatives that are meant to help close learning gaps caused by two years of the COVID pandemic. 

Gov. Ron DeSantis says that includes funding for reading coaches, STEM and math acceleration programs, parent mentorship training, and mental health resources. 

DeSantis says the bulk of the funding will go toward after-school, weekend and summer learning camps.

“Any type of achievement gap you know we want to work on addressing. I think what we've seen in the data is that the math proficiency kind of suffered the most with with COVID and and so we want to make sure districts are able to remedy that.”

Outgoing Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran says these programs will be aimed at the most struggling students. 

“Despite all that's happening, we're going to find a way to move forward. We're going to find a way to have after-school programs, year-round, summer, intensive learning camps, supports for parents. Now parents are going to actually be able to partner and work with their teachers and, and doing those things necessary to get their children to be not back to where they were, but to go beyond where they were.”

The Florida legislature has already approved $200 million in "special school recognition funds" for 55 school districts in Florida that didn’t enforce face masks for students.

Notably missing from that list? Central Florida school districts like Orange, Volusia and Brevard County Schools who required masks.

https://www.wmfe.org/desantis-signs-financial-literacy-education-bill-into-law/197614

Tags
Central Florida NewsHealth
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details