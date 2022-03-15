Listen in: Want to send some love to Ukraine from Orlando? Learn more about a local food blogger raising money for World Central Kitchen

Food blogger Ricky Ly has started a fundraiser for World Central Kitchen, chef José Andrés’ nonprofit that is currently serving hot meals in Poland, Moldova and Ukraine.

WMFE’s Danielle Prieur spoke with Ly, about where the inspiration for this fund drive came from and how he’s doing meeting that $10,000 goal.



Interview highlights

On where the inspiration for the fundraiser came from

"My mom was a refugee from Vietnam. She escaped in the 1980s on a boat, you know, with her family. She was out to sea for two weeks. And eventually she ended up in Malaysia for a year and then ended up in America where she had me."



On where the money will go and how it will be used

"So this goes to their disaster relief. And right now they're in Poland, in Moldova, and actually even in Ukraine itself. Chef José Andrés, this week is in, in Ukraine and in the western region, helping organize and cooking so yeah, and it can't get any closer than that."



On a special cookbook thank-you gift for donors

"So right now, I've got my father-in-law's Chinese barbecue ribs-inspired recipe, my mom's braised pork and eggs recipe and actually a shortbread cookie recipe from from some of our folks here in the community."

If you'd like to send in a family recipe to be added to the cookbook, email tastychomps@gmail.com. If you'd like to donate, click on the link.



