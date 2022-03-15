© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Fishkind Conversations: Where the money goes in Florida's record $112 bn state budget

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published March 15, 2022 at 3:50 AM EDT
Hank Fishkind. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE
Florida lawmakers have wrapped up this year’s legislative session by approving a record $112.1 billion state budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year. That’s more than ten percent higher than the current budget.

Economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind offers WMFE’s Nicole Darden Creston his review of the upcoming state budget, starting with two issues he says he wishes lawmakers would have addressed that are affecting the state: condo safety precautions and property taxes.

Click the Play Audio button to hear their conversation.

Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
