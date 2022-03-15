Fishkind Conversations: Where the money goes in Florida's record $112 bn state budget

Florida lawmakers have wrapped up this year’s legislative session by approving a record $112.1 billion state budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year. That’s more than ten percent higher than the current budget.

Economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind offers WMFE’s Nicole Darden Creston his review of the upcoming state budget, starting with two issues he says he wishes lawmakers would have addressed that are affecting the state: condo safety precautions and property taxes.

Click the Play Audio button to hear their conversation.