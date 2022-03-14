Listen in: UCF associate athletic director for football remembers fallen journalist Brent Renaud

American journalist Brent Renaud was killed during a Russian attack in Ukraine over the weekend. Renaud was the first foreign journalist to die during this invasion.

WMFE’s Danielle Prieur spoke with UCF Associate Athletic Director for Football SJ Tuohy about his time working with Renaud on a documentary about the Knights football team.



Interview highlights

On how he met Brent

"Sure, I met Brent through a TV series, 'Our Time' that ESPN+ was shooting here at UCF. And he was kind of our guy from from day one. He was here the whole season with us."



On what he remembers about Brent

"He was persistent. He was he worked really hard. And you never really knew he was kind of in the in the shadows, I know that was his job as a docuseries guy, but he was very patient."



On his favorite story about Brent

"And the week he left we were sitting in coach's office and he turns, and says 'Hey, when's our guy's coming back?' And I said coach they're done, the show's over. And he said, 'No, we got one more bowl game left.' And I said I know, but that was the regular season, that was the show, these guys are out of here. And he was truthfully sad."



