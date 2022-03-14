© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
SunRail adds additional later southbound train during Spring Break week

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 14, 2022 at 7:55 AM EDT
Photo: Pixabay
Photo: Pixabay

SunRail has added an additional later southbound train this week, March 14th through March 18th, to correspond with Spring Break in Florida. 

The train will continue to make all its usual stops from Debary to Poinciana, and the northbound train will not be affected. 

The last trip on the southbound train leaves Debary at 10 pm and arrives in Poinciana at 11:28 pm. 

Riders can use the train to attend several special events planned for this week including shows at the Amway Center, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts and Orlando Shakes, The Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival, and two Orlando Magic home games. 

In a statement, SunRail Chief Operations Officer Charles “Mike” Heffinger says, “Spring Break is a great time to promote evening events, especially around Church Street Station, that run later than our regular southbound schedule.” 

For the complete schedule, visit sunrail.com. 

Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
