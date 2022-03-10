© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran will step down in April

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 10, 2022 at 8:22 AM EST
Photo: AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser, File
AP
/
FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2018, file photo, Florida Speaker of the House Richard Corcoran speaks at a press conference on school safety at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. Nearly half of the payments Florida lawmakers have made in the past two years to people harmed by the government were pushed by the Corcoran's brother, Michael Corcoran. The success of the well-connected lobbying firm has intensified a persistent debate among lawmakers as to who does _ and doesn’t _ get paid. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser, File)

Richard Corcoran is stepping down from his post as Commissioner of the Florida Department of Education this Spring.

Corcoran’s last day leading the department will come sometime in the end of April. 

He led the department for more than three years, after being appointed to the position in December 2018. 

In a statement, the department says Corcoran is stepping down to spend more time with his wife Anna and their six children. 

Under his leadership, the FDOE enforced several controversial orders banning school closures and mask mandates during the pandemic. 

 

Central Florida NewsHealth
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
