Fishkind Conversations: Economic news shows Florida tourism sector continuing to improve

Employment rose by 689,000 in February, the unemployment rate dipped to 3.8%, and the labor force participation rate climbed. And revisions to previous months mean employment rates were even higher than first reported.

Economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind tells WMFE’s Nicole Darden Creston that the news is especially positive for Central Florida, as we see our tourism sector reflected in the makeup of the job growth.

