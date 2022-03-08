© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fishkind Conversations: Economic news shows Florida tourism sector continuing to improve

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published March 8, 2022 at 2:28 AM EST
Hank Fishkind. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE
Hank Fishkind. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Employment rose by 689,000 in February, the unemployment rate dipped to 3.8%, and the labor force participation rate climbed. And revisions to previous months mean employment rates were even higher than first reported.

Economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind tells WMFE’s Nicole Darden Creston that the news is especially positive for Central Florida, as we see our tourism sector reflected in the makeup of the job growth.

Click the Play Audio button to hear their conversation.

Tags
CommentariesfishkindeconomyjobsFishkind Economic CommentariesTourism
Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
See stories by Nicole Darden Creston
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details