© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Central Floridians can request additional COVID test kits from the federal government

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 7, 2022 at 1:30 AM EST
Photo: Pixabay
Photo: Pixabay

A second round of free, COVID test kits will become available to order from the federal government starting Monday.

Central Floridians can go online to usps.com/testkits to request up to eight test kits.

The only information required to fill out the form is a person’s name, working email, and mailing address including postal code.

The rapid antigen test kits usually ship within 7 to 10 days after an order is submitted.

The USPS says it’s already delivered more than 270 million of these kits to households throughout the country as part of President Biden’s plan to make testing universal.

https://www.wmfe.org/cdc-masking-recommendation-lifted-for-most-central-florida-counties/197136

Tags
coronavirusCentral Florida NewsHealth
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details