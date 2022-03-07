© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Average price for a gallon of gas hits $4 in Florida, expected to rise even higher

By Joe Byrnes
Published March 7, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST
Several stations in Ocala had gas prices well above $4 a gallon on Monday. Photo: Joe Byrnes, WMFE News
The average price of gas in Florida hit $4 a gallon Monday and is expected to go even higher.

Florida's average price per gallon rose 48 cents in a week to reach the $4 mark. The record is $4.08, set in July 2008.

Analysts with the AAA auto club blame surging crude oil prices tied to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

A recent survey by AAA found that 17% of Floridians will change their driving habits when gas is over $4.

That's the case for Pedro Taveras, who was eating lunch at a Wawa in Ocala where gas was $4.19 a gallon. He says he'll cut back on trips to the store.

"It's affecting me right now," he said, "because I was going to go to the beach and now I'm just going to stay home."

Economist Hank Fishkind says gas prices will get even higher.

"I think they're going to reach $5 before they start leveling off," Fishkind said. "We should see that in the next couple of weeks, I'm afraid."

He predicts they'll stay there for a month or so before an increasing supply helps to bring them down.

Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
