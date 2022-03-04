© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Gas prices hit $3.67 a gallon on Friday in Florida. Want to save at the pump? Fill up on the weekend

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 4, 2022 at 8:48 AM EST
Photo: Pixabay
Photo: Pixabay

Gas prices continue to rise in Florida on Friday spurred on by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. 

The average gas price in the Sunshine State on Friday peaked at around $3.67 a gallon.

According to AAA’s Mark Jenkins, that’s about 15 cents more per gallon than the same time last week. 

Jenkins says the Russian invasion of Ukraine is to blame for wildly fluctuating prices at the pump. 

“The oil market has already been especially tight even before this conflict began. And now with this conflict, it’s making supplies even tighter. And so that’s driving oil prices much higher.”

Jenkins recommends people fill up over the weekend as prices tend to be at their highest on Monday.

“Oftentimes in Florida, we see a lot of the gas price increases occur on Mondays. In this current climate, we are seeing gas prices increasing even right now, so there’s a good chance that we could see another round of increases on Monday. So maybe filling up on the weekend wouldn’t be the worst idea.”

Jenkins also recommends people consider carpooling, consolidating errands, and following the speed limit to conserve gas.

Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
