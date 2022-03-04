CDC masking recommendation lifted for most Central Florida counties

Florida surpassed 70,000 reported deaths from COVID-19 this week, even as cases and hospitalizations continued to decline.

The CDC reports that more than 953,000 people have died with COVID-19 in the U.S. and at least 70,789 in Florida.

The past seven months -- with surges of the Delta and Omicron variants -- accounted for about 30,000 of those Florida deaths, including 5,000 in January and at least 3,000 last month.

The vast majority have been senior citizens.

But this week, finally, the CDC reports that almost all Central Florida counties are at a level of cases and hospitalizations where mask-wearing is no longer a recommendation for most.

CDC's Community Level for Polk County is still high, and the CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors in public.

The Community Level for Brevard and Osceola counties is low.

In the other counties, it's medium, and people at high risk should talk to their doctor about whether to wear a mask.

https://www.wmfe.org/in-orange-county-coronavirus-cases-plunge/197090