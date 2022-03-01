© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

With rally in Tavares, Lake County stands with Ukraine

By Joe Byrnes
Published March 1, 2022 at 3:17 AM EST
Lake County announced the closure of West Main Street near the Lake County Historic Court House until 6 p.m. on Tuesday to allow for a rally in support of Ukraine. Image: Lake County via Facebook
Lake County announced the closure of West Main Street near the Lake County Historic Court House until 6 p.m. on Tuesday to allow for a rally in support of Ukraine. Image: Lake County via Facebook

Lake County will host a rally in support of Ukraine Tuesday afternoon in Tavares.

The event begins at 1 p.m. at the Lake County Historic Courthouse with the purpose of standing with Ukraine during the brutal Russian invasion of that Eastern European country.

County Commission Chairman Sean Parks says the Ukrainian national anthem will be played and several people will speak.

They include the Rev. Brooks Braswell of the Umatilla First Baptist Church, Rabbi Moshe Dubinsky of Clermont, and Shawn Sullivan, whose nonprofit Mission 823 helps at-risk children in Ukraine.

Parks says people will have the chance to write letters of support to families there.

"We just want to tell them, let them know, we're behind you," Parks said.

Tags
Lake County floridaCentral Florida NewsUkraine
Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
See stories by Joe Byrnes
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details