© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

White House announces nursing home plan as Florida lawmakers get ready to cut CNA requirements

By Joe Byrnes
Published March 1, 2022 at 2:56 AM EST
The White House. Photo: whitehouse.gov
The White House. Photo: whitehouse.gov

Just as the Florida Legislature is finalizing a cut to the certified nursing staff required in nursing homes, the Biden Administration is planning an overhaul that will include new staffing minimums.

The White Houseannounced its plan to improve nursing home care on Monday.

A Senate bill -- SB 804 -- cutting the requirement for certified nursing assistants by 20% is scheduled for the Rules Committee Tuesday, the last step before it goes to the floor.

A similar House bill -- HB 1239 -- is also nearing a floor vote.

But that revision -- driven largely by a staffing shortage -- could soon be overridden by new rules from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. The White House wants CMS to conduct research and propose a staffing minimum within a year.

Previous research has shown that increasing the time with certified nursing assistants markedly improves the quality of care.

The White House plan aims to ensure adequate, well-trained staff; hold poor-performing nursing homes to account; and get the public better information about them.

The White House says the pandemic has highlighted "the tragic impact of substandard conditions at nursing homes."

 

Tags
Central Florida NewsFlorida LegislatureFlorida nursing homes
Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
See stories by Joe Byrnes
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details