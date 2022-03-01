© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Can the U.S. and Russia partnership in space last despite growing tensions here on Earth?

By Brendan Byrne
Published March 1, 2022 at 8:38 AM EST
NASA astronaut Terry Virts captured this image of bombs in Ukraine, taken from the International Space Station in 2015. Photo: Terry Virts / Twitter
Tensions between the U.S. and Russia are high as the U.S. imposed strict sanctions in the wake of the Russian military’s invasion of Ukraine, but some 150 miles above Earth an important partnership between the U.S. and Russia remains: the International Space Station. Historically, the partnership between the two countries has transcended political tension here on Earth. But how long will that last?

We’ll speak with two guests with unique perspectives on the current partnership and future collaboration between the U.S. and Russia.

First, former astronaut Terry Virts. He spent time on the International Space Station and commanded the international crew. While there, he and his crew mates could see the fighting between Ukraine and Russia during a conflict in 2015. We’ll talk to Virts about collaboration on the station and what might come as the relationship between the U.S. and Russia strains here on Earth.

Then, we’ll talk with Charlie Bolden, another former astronaut and former administrator of NASA during the Obama administration. He joins us to talk about NASA policy and what may lie ahead in both the short and long term for the ISS.

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
