For Orange, Osceola, Lake and other counties, the CDC still recommends mask-wearing indoors in public

New guidelines issued last week do not mean the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is saying that everyone in Central Florida should stop wearing a mask indoors in public.

For several counties, the COVID-19 Community Level remains high and mask-wearing is recommended. Those are Orange, Osceola, Polk, Lake, Sumter and Marion.

Three Central Florida counties -- Volusia, Seminole and Brevard -- are at the medium level, where mask-wearing is not a general recommendation.

There the CDC says people at high risk should talk to their doctor about wearing a mask and taking other precautions.

The new guidelines focus on individual communities, using cases and hospitalizations to gauge the level of disease. You can track this on the CDC website.