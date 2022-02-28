© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
For Orange, Osceola, Lake and other counties, the CDC still recommends mask-wearing indoors in public

By Joe Byrnes
Published February 28, 2022 at 8:17 AM EST
This map, provided by the CDC, shows the latest COVID-19 Community Level for Florida Counties. Orange is high, yellow is medium and green is low.
New guidelines issued last week do not mean the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is saying that everyone in Central Florida should stop wearing a mask indoors in public.

For several counties, the COVID-19 Community Level remains high and mask-wearing is recommended. Those are Orange, Osceola, Polk, Lake, Sumter and Marion.

Three Central Florida counties -- Volusia, Seminole and Brevard -- are at the medium level, where mask-wearing is not a general recommendation.

There the CDC says people at high risk should talk to their doctor about wearing a mask and taking other precautions.

The new guidelines focus on individual communities, using cases and hospitalizations to gauge the level of disease. You can track this on the CDC website.

Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
