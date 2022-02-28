© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Camping World Stadium testing site will close on Monday

By Danielle Prieur
Published February 28, 2022 at 5:36 AM EST
The COVID-19 test site at Camping World Stadium will permanently close today after 5 pm as COVID cases continue to drop in the area. 

Residents can still get tested at the site on Monday any time before 5 pm as long as supplies last. 

The county says that COVID test sites at Barnett Park, Econ Soccer Complex and S. Orange Youth Sports Complex will remain open. 

Those sites are open 9 am until 5 pm, seven days a week.

Anyone can order four free, at-home COVID tests from the federal government at this site, by entering their name, email and shipping address. Kits usually arrive within 7 to 12 days.

Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
