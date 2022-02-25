© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
FWC extends gopher tortoise order that conservationists say weakens protections

By Amy Green
Published February 25, 2022 at 10:58 AM EST
Gopher tortoise. Photo courtesy Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
Gopher tortoise. Photo courtesy Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is extending most of the provisions of an executive order that conservationists say favors development over gopher tortoises. 

Florida Fish and Wildlife issued the executive order in November to address high demand, the agency said, for relocation sites for gopher tortoises displaced by development. 

Conservation groups said the order weakened protections for the imperiled tortoises by, among other things, waiving a rule prohibiting their relocation more than 100 miles to the north or south.

The groups said the rule is aimed at preventing isolated populations of the tortoises, which are listed in Florida as threatened. 

The new order extends most of the provisions for another 60 days. It drops two provisions allowing for gopher tortoises to be relocated temporarily on-site and to public lands. 

Florida Fish and Wildlife says more than 45,000 gopher tortoises have been relocated since 2008. The agency says it will re-evaluate the situation at the end of the 60 days. 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
