Central Florida leaders show support for Biden's Supreme Court nominee

By Danielle Prieur
Published February 25, 2022 at 9:24 AM EST
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was nominated for the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday. Image: White House video
Central Florida leaders are showing their support for President Joe Biden’s nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.

If confirmed, Brown Jackson, who was raised in Miami, will be the first Black woman to sit on the nation’s highest court. 

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer applauded Biden’s pick in a Tweet saying, “The nomination reaffirms his commitment to make our government institutions more reflective of our nation's citizens.”

While Democratic Congressman Darren Soto pledged to support Jackson, Tweeting, “Judge Brown grew up in FL, was a public defender, trial court judge, & is now on DC Circuit Court of Appeals. She’ll protect justice for ALL Americans."

Democratic Congresswoman Val Demings kept it simple in her Tweet congratulating Brown Jackson on the nomination and quoting Scripture, Isaiah 40:31, “They that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength. They shall mount up with wings as eagles. They shall run and not be weary and they shall walk and not faint."

Brown Jackson is expected to fill retiring Justice Stephen G. Breyer’s seat on the court. 

Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
