Manatee rehabilitation centers brace for influx as die-off is projected to last for years

By Amy Green
Published February 24, 2022 at 1:00 AM EST
This manatee at a SeaWorld rehabilitation center was so weak with starvation, her head rested on a pipe to help her lift it to breathe. Photo by Amy Green
This manatee at a SeaWorld rehabilitation center was so weak with starvation, her head rested on a pipe to help her lift it to breathe. Photo by Amy Green

Wildlife agencies say rehabilitation centers are bracing for more manatees in an unprecedented die-off that they continue to characterize as a long-term event. 

Some 82 manatees are at 13 rehabilitation centers from Florida to Ohio. The number tracks closely with this time last year, when a record 1,100 manatees died in Florida. 

Terri Calleson of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says the rehabilitation centers are working together to create more space.  

“We have some with additional expansions coming over one year, two years and also five years. Because we expect this to be a prolonged event. So we’ve done a lot to prepare for that. We have some contingency sites.”

In recent weeks the wildlife agencies have coordinated what they are describing as large-scale rescue events for groups of distressed manatees, including in the Indian River Lagoon. 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
