© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

At CPAC, DeSantis takes on Biden, avoids Trump and Ukraine

By Amy Green
Published February 24, 2022 at 12:15 PM EST
Photo by Amy Green
Photo by Amy Green

Gov. Ron DeSantis kicked off the annual Conservative Political Action Conference -- or C-PAC  Thursday in Orlando.  

Some of the nation’s most prominent conservatives are gathered for the four-day conference. 

DeSantis delivered a punchy 20-minute speech that hit on popular conservative themes from a “scientific elite” to immigration to critical race theory. 

He boasted of Florida policies aimed at preventing mask and vaccine mandates and also demonstrations like those in 2020 in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. 

DeSantis described “wokeness” as a “new religion of the left.” He referred to the removal of statues like one of Thomas Jefferson in New York City.

“They want to erase that history. They want to delegitimize our founding institutions, and they want to replace that with their left-wing ideology as the foundational principles of our modern-day society.” 

The speech came as Russia invaded Ukraine. DeSantis did not mention Ukraine or Donald Trump. The Republican governor widely is seen as a potential presidential candidate in 2024. 

DeSantis also took on President Joe Biden. 

He characterized Florida as a state that values freedom compared with the Biden administration’s policies when it comes to the coronavirus, masks and vaccines. 

“People are coming to Florida because they want freedom. Even our critics are doing it, but I can tell you there is one fella that just hates Florida, and his name is Joe Biden. He’s always criticizing us.” 

Tags
Central Florida NewsCPACRon DeSantis
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details