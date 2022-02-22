© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Fishkind Conversations: FL property insurance soars, hitting homeowners in the wallet

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published February 22, 2022 at 2:17 AM EST
Hank Fishkind. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE
Property insurance rates have been skyrocketing in Florida for the last five years, with many companies canceling people’s policies, leaving the state, or going out of business.

Not only are Florida home and business owners feeling the pain of rising rates, but economic analyst Hank Fishkind says the insurance issues are throwing off Florida’s property market, since insurance is necessary to get a mortgage.

Fishkind talks to WMFE’s Nicole Darden Creston about why property insurance rates are climbing while availability is shrinking, and what can be done.

Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
