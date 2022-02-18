© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

MLB spring training games in Florida, Arizona postponed through March 5th

By Danielle Prieur
Published February 18, 2022 at 11:24 AM EST
Photo: Pixabay
Photo: Pixabay

Major league baseball fans will have to wait until March 5th to watch Spring Training games this year. This time COVID isn’t to blame for the delay.

The MLB postponed the games on Friday as the league and players still haven’t been able to come to a collective bargaining agreement after a 79-day lockout.

Fans will be able to get a full refund for any tickets purchased to games that have been canceled due to this decision.

Members of the owners’ bargaining committee will return to the negotiations with the Players Association on Monday.

In a statement the MLB says it plans, “remain every day next week to negotiate and work hard towards starting the season on time.”

Games were supposed to start February 26th in Florida and Arizona.

Tags
Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details