MLB spring training games in Florida, Arizona postponed through March 5th

Major league baseball fans will have to wait until March 5th to watch Spring Training games this year. This time COVID isn’t to blame for the delay.

The MLB postponed the games on Friday as the league and players still haven’t been able to come to a collective bargaining agreement after a 79-day lockout.

Fans will be able to get a full refund for any tickets purchased to games that have been canceled due to this decision.

Members of the owners’ bargaining committee will return to the negotiations with the Players Association on Monday.

In a statement the MLB says it plans, “remain every day next week to negotiate and work hard towards starting the season on time.”

Games were supposed to start February 26th in Florida and Arizona.

