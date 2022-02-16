© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Publix lifts mask mandate for most fully vaccinated workers

By Danielle Prieur
Published February 16, 2022 at 10:03 AM EST
Photo from Publix Facebook page.

Publix has dropped its mask mandate for most of its fully vaccinated employees. 

The Lakeland-based grocery chain’s new policy took effect on Valentine’s Day. 

In a statement on their website, the company says the decision was made, “as a result of the decrease in COVID-19 cases and wide availability of the vaccine.” 

Employees who are required to mask up due to their job duties or who are mandated to wear a mask under a local order or ordinance will still need to wear a facial covering. 

And pharmacy workers regardless of their vaccination status should wear a mask when distributing COVID-19 vaccines to the public. 

Customers have not been required to wear face masks in Publix stores for months.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE.
