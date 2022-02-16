Publix lifts mask mandate for most fully vaccinated workers
Publix has dropped its mask mandate for most of its fully vaccinated employees.
The Lakeland-based grocery chain’s new policy took effect on Valentine’s Day.
In a statement on their website, the company says the decision was made, “as a result of the decrease in COVID-19 cases and wide availability of the vaccine.”
Employees who are required to mask up due to their job duties or who are mandated to wear a mask under a local order or ordinance will still need to wear a facial covering.
And pharmacy workers regardless of their vaccination status should wear a mask when distributing COVID-19 vaccines to the public.
Customers have not been required to wear face masks in Publix stores for months.