© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Judi Hayes, parents throughout Florida speak out against Rep. Fine's proposal to cut school funding over face masks: "It feels like we're in The Upside Down."

By Danielle Prieur
Published February 16, 2022 at 7:47 AM EST
Photo: Judi Hayes
Photo: Judi Hayes

Parents from across Florida spoke out in opposition Wednesday to a proposal that would cut millions in funding from school districts that required face masks. 

The proposal introduced by Republican Rep. Randy Fine would cut some $200 million from twelve Florida school districts that required face masks for students. 

Orange County Schools mom Judi Hayes says her kids’ district stands to lose $16.5 million. Hayes says this will directly impact the type of care her son, Will, who has Down Syndrome will receive on a daily basis. 

“I have a child with a disability who generally would have a one-to-one paraprofessional with him in school. So, I see that there are job openings for paraprofessionals all over the county and the practical effect of that is going to be that kids with disabilities aren't going to be able to go to school and that's unacceptable. That's not something that we should, you know, we should accept at all.”

Hayes says she’s also worried in general about how these cuts will make teacher shortages even worse in her boys’ schools. 

“So, you know, we're kind of in a it feels like we're in The Upside Down. The stakeholders see what's happening here that, you know, we need more curriculum and we need teachers and we need bus drivers. And the government, the state government, it seems like they're clueless and they just don't care. And their response is, let's take more money away from them. That makes no sense at all.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis, who originally was against Fine’s proposal, voiced his support for it on Twitter saying, “most students didn’t want to wear masks in the first place.”

Tags
Central Florida NewsHealth
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details