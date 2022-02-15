© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Fishkind Conversations: South FL condo collapse should spark state safety changes

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published February 15, 2022 at 2:12 AM EST
Hank Fishkind. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE
The Champlain Towers condominium building collapse in South Florida killed 98 residents last June.

Since then, at least seven other large condo buildings have been evacuated due to safety concerns. Last week, the surviving owners from Champlain Towers were offered a proposed $83 million settlement.

Legislative changes for Florida's building safety are pending, but economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind tells WMFE’s Nicole Darden Creston they are too slow to deal with a problem this immediate, and this big.

Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
