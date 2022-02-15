Fishkind Conversations: South FL condo collapse should spark state safety changes

The Champlain Towers condominium building collapse in South Florida killed 98 residents last June.

Since then, at least seven other large condo buildings have been evacuated due to safety concerns. Last week, the surviving owners from Champlain Towers were offered a proposed $83 million settlement.

Legislative changes for Florida's building safety are pending, but economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind tells WMFE’s Nicole Darden Creston they are too slow to deal with a problem this immediate, and this big.

