Disney says fully vaccinated visitors don't have to wear face masks at Orlando parks starting Thursday

By Danielle Prieur
Published February 15, 2022 at 11:28 AM EST
Photo: Disney Parks Blog
Photo: Disney Parks Blog

Disney was one of the few parks to still require the facial coverings. 

Fully vaccinated visitors won’t have to wear face masks at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando starting Thursday, February 17th.

In an announcement on the Disney parks website, the company says unvaccinated guests should continue to mask up at all indoor locations including inside attractions and theaters.

Facial coverings are still required on all park transportation for guests two years old and up.

That includes Disney buses, monorails and the Skyliner.

Disneyland Resort in California is also following suit.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE.
