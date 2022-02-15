Brightline completes first major construction zone in its 170-mile extension project, and it's near MCO

Brightline has completed the first major construction zone in its 170-mile extension from West Palm Beach to the Orlando International Airport.

The completed construction zone is 3.5 miles of double track that leads into the Orlando International Airport, traveling under active taxiways and over airport tug roads.

Trains on this section of track will pass through the airport corridor at about 35 miles an hour before heading east along SR 528 towards Cocoa.

Passengers will have easy access to the airport’s new intermodal facility along with the Beachline Expressway.

Brightline estimates the entire Orlando section of the 170-mile long extension is about 70 percent complete.

Workers built a new traffic interchange at Cargo Road north of the airport and the airport’s first roundabout as part of the project.