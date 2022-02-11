© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
SpaceX's Elon Musk: 1st orbital Starship flight maybe March

By Brendan Byrne
Published February 11, 2022 at 4:09 AM EST
SpaceX's Starship is mated with its Super Heavy booster at SpaceX's Texas spaceport. Photo: SpaceX
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX's Elon Musk says the first orbital flight of his towering Starship could come in another month or two. While he expects “bumps in the road,” he's confident Starship will reach orbit by the end of this year.

Musk provided an update of the world's tallest and most powerful rocket Thursday night at SpaceX's Texas spaceport. While standing alongside the nearly 400-foot rocket, Musk said he was awaiting final approval from the Federal Aviation Administration.

NASA plans to use Starship to land astronauts on the moon as early as 2025. Musk, meanwhile, hopes to use Starships to create a city on Mars.

Musk says Starship can launch from SpaceX's Texas spaceport and Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

WMFE's Brendan Byrne contributed to this report. 

