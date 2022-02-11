Dragon Parade returns to Orlando for the first time since 2020 to celebrate Year of the Tiger

The Dragon Parade, a celebration of the Chinese New Year is scheduled for this weekend in Orlando.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iUDrBfE-cCk[/embed]

The last Dragon Parade was held in Orlando in 2020, just a month before country-wide lockdowns began. Organizers canceled last year's parade due to concerns over COVID.

Event organizer Agnes Chau of Youth Enrichment and Senior Services says this year’s parade on February 13th is special not only because it's the first one back, but because it’s a celebration of new beginnings.

“Well every year, like with Lunar New Year, we actually you know, it's celebrating a fresh start of the year. So that's why we have the drums, we have the lion dance to chase away all the evil, you know gods and welcome, you know, the money god into this new year. And then, so we have a prosperous year.”

Agnes says 2022 is the year of the Tiger, the third Chinese zodiac, symbolizing natural leadership qualities like strength and bravery.

She says families who attend are encouraged to wear face masks and to social distance, while they offer the traditional greetings or simply sit back and enjoy the performances and sweet treats that are passed out throughout the day.

“And every time when we see people during Chinese New Year, we wish them, 'Gong hei fat choy' or 'Gong xi fa cai' in Mandarin, that means that we wish you a prosperous year. So we always, you know give like blessings you know to anybody we greet during the whole year. And we have a saying that if you have a good start in the beginning of each year, then the rest of the year will come very smooth.”

Festivities begin at 11 am on the corner of Lake Highland Drive and North Mills Ave.

For more information, click this link.